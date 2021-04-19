OXFAM Calls for Speedy Recovery of Covid-19 Stolen Funds

MIHOWA: The Auditor General’s report should present government with an opportunity to clean its rotten systems

An International Charity Organization, Oxfam Malawi has called for speedy recovery of money that has been lost due to massive Covid19 funds plunder.

Through its press statement released on Sunday evening, Oxfam is also calling for prosecution of culprits exposed in the 6.2 billion kwacha Auditor General’s Investigative Report.

Speaking to MIJ Online, Lingalireni Mihowa Oxfam’s Country Director said there is need for urgency to cleanse the country of culture of theft, bribery, corruption and impunity that has been entrenched and continues to bleed the nation of its much-needed resources.

She added that the Auditor General’s report should present government with an opportunity to clean its rotten systems