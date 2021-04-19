No Retreat, No Surrender: HRDC Demons Still On

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says it is still going ahead with its planned nationwide demonstrations slated for 29th April over the abuse of MK6.2 Billion Covid-19 funds.

HRDC’s National Coordinator, Luke Tembo disclosed the development in an interview with a local radio station on Monday after police arrested some people in connection to abuse of the funds.

According to Tembo, there are still some top government officials that have not been arrested.

“We are going on with the nationwide demonstrations until all the people mentioned in the audit report are arrested,” said Tembo

Last night, President Lazarus Chakwera also fired Minister of Labour Ken Kadondo in connection to the abuse of Covid-19 funds.