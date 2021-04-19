Mutharika Should Desist From Dragging Me Into His Problems-Joyce Banda

Peoples Party is dismayed with assertions made by former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika during his press briefing on 17th April 2021 at his Mangochi residence, referencing our party leader and former President Dr. Joyce Banda in validating his claims of being mistreated by the current government.

While trying to convince his audience that he is facing harsh treatment at the hands of the current government, Professor Mutharika opined that he did not treat D​r. Joyce Banda badly during his six years in office.

We would like to remind Professor Mutharika that his administration denied Dr. Joyce Banda most of her benefits such as personnel, vehicular and residential assets as espoused in the statutes.

It is sad that he is trying to gain public sympathy by drawing comparisons that are untrue.

We in the Peoples Party freshly remember the tireless emotional persecution Mutharika unleashed on Dr. Joyce Banda.

Since his first day in office Mutharika tried in vain to establish a direct link between her and the infamous Cashgate scandal. He and his lieutenants told Malawians that they had CCTV footage at Kamuzu Palace where Joyce Banda was receiving money from Cashgate suspects. Malawians are still waiting for that footage.

Dr. Joyce Banda was also accused by Mutharika’s party of killing Bingu wa Mutharika, after which she sought legal redress for defamation at a court of law and won the case.

Mutharika may need another reminder that at a time he was making all these probes, JB was undertaking her Fellowship at Woodrow Wilson Centre in the United States. She actually announced her return to Malawi two years before change of government to give the Mutharika administration ample time to prosecute her if she had any issues.

However, they failed to proceed because there was no evidence. She was also fully exonerated by the Anti Corruption Bureau and this was confirmed in writing to her lawyers.

As a party we are glad that Dr. Joyce Banda never hid behind anyone when accusations against her were uttered or taken to court for proof.It should therefore come naturally to the so called Ivy League law scholar that justice can only be attained if and when the whole legal process runs full circle.

By complaining while the legal issues are still in motion only makes him a weakling seeking for an easy way out.

Being a law expert of the caliber he claims to have, Professor Mutharika must be the first to appreciate that what he calls persecution is simply a legal process that is in a way facilitating proof of his innocence, if it so exists.

Dr. Joyce Banda has been exonerated properly. Mutharika too should not be scared at this stage if he did nothing wrong. The law will determined his fate.

In his retirement, he should not be quick to forget of the cases that still hang on his head from way back, one being his treasonous acts in 2012 when he schemed to stop Dr. Joyce Banda from taking office after Bingu wa Mutharika’s demise.

People’s Party prays that Mutharika fully desists from using Dr. Joyce Banda’s name as a shield from prosecution. SIGNED Ackson Kalaile Banda,MP

PP Publicity Secretary akalailebanda@parliament.gov.mw +265 (0) 998 028 079