Kaliati Urges Private Entity to Empower Women

By Maston Kaiya

Kaliati watering a tree

Ntcheu, Mana: Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Dr. Patricia Kaliati has urged banks and all private sectors in the country to take a leading role in empowering gender responsive procurement and financial initiatives.

The Minister made the call when she presided over a fruit seedling handover to Social Cash Transfer beneficiaries at Lizulu in Ntcheu district which was organized by FDH bank and Press Trust.



She said it is high time private entities consider supporting women in financial initiatives regardless of their financial status.

“Supporting women in financial activities is very significant as it helps fight poverty that is why we are calling for all private entities to prioritize supporting women in financial activities with the little or without demanding collateral,” she said.

In his remarks FDH Managing Director, Dr Ellias Ngalande said they decided to collaborate with Press Trust and support different communities upon realizing their cooperate social responsibility.



Ngalande said they decided to distribute fruit trees as it derives economic benefit as well as improve nutrition status of the people.

He said the trees will also help conserve the environment as well as deal with risks and uncertainties that may arise.



“As you can see that fruit trees are not wantonly cut down as compared to other trees that is why we decided to give them fruit seedlings as it derives economic benefits as well as improving people’s nutrition statuses,” he said.

Paramount Chief Gomani V commended the relationship between the government and private sector saying it is helping develop the country.

He said the trees will help create a healthy community among his people hence effectively contribute to the development of the country.

“Fruits will help us have a healthy community that will effectively contribute to the development of the country.

It is also going to give us cover in terms of disaster that may arise hence we really appreciate the relationship between these entities and government,” he said.

FDH bank has pumped in K8.5 million for 16 thousand seedlings targeting 42 women groups and 1,552 people in Ntcheu while Press Trust pumped in K17 million for different departments to help in tree planting.