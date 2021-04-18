COVID-GATE: Chakwera Ally Martin Mainja Arrested

MAINJA: Netted

The police in Lilongwe have arrested Mr. Martin Mainja of Pest Chem B1, a company implicated in the 6.2-billion-kwacha audit report on Covid-19 funds.

According to the audit report, the company was awarded contracts to fumigate Capitol Hill and State house at inflated prices

.Our inside source at Lilongwe police says, Mainja was picked at about 5pm at airwing in Lilongwe and will later be moved to area 30 police headquarters

Mainja is also Board Member of ADL and reportedly the close friend of President Chakwera. He was his righthand man at Assembles of God.

He apparently also won Tenders to install Biometric Access Control System & Turntiles at Parliament under the company called Worldlink.He went on to install security cameras at Chanco. More than 1000 cameras.

He also installed CCTV cameras at MEC Offices under a company known as MM Security .

He also supplied computers at State House.