ARREST GALORE: Mzati Nkolokosa, 4 Others Arrested Over Covid-Gate

Police in Blantyre have arrested former director of information Mzati Nkolokosa, Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services deputy director-general, Pedusiane Makalamba, principal accountant Keith Chikonda, and Blantyre City Council chief fire officer, Prescott Sailesi for their implication in the K6.2 billion investigative audit report on Covid-19 Response Funds.

However, Malawi Police Service national spokesperson James Kadadzera has told Nation Online that they are releasing a media statement on the arrests soon.

(SOURCE: Nation Online)