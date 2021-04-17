Supreme Court Judge Healey Potani Escapes Death In Crash

Supreme Court Judge Justice Healey Potani is battling with life at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre after being involved in ‘life threatening’ accident on Saturday afternoon.

Judiciary spokesperson, Gladys Gondwe has confirmed the development in an interview but declined to take further comments.

Justice Potani was first rushed to Mlambe Hospital before being referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

Judge Potani was one of the Judges in who presided over the high profile presidential elections case which nullified the 2019 presidential elections.