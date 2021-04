The Police in Blantyre have arrested former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta.

National Police publicist, James Kadadzera, confirmed the development, saying Sumbuleta was arrested this morning and is in custody at Limbe Police Station.

Arrest comes weeks after a Malawi Human Right Commission (MHRC) inquiry revealed he sexually abused female staff when he was head of the institution.