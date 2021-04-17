Dr. Jolly Ntaba Jnr earmarked for top MBC job…MCP stalwart George Kasakula comes on distant fourth

DR NTABA: Scored highly

Inside information in Malawi Voice’s custody indicates that Jolly Ntaba Jnr. PhD scored the highest in interviews for Director General of the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and is earmarked to be offered the job within next week.

Ntaba, a former journalist at the public broadcaster is currently a journalism professor at the University of Malawi’s Polytechnic having obtained his PhD from a South African University last year.

Coming second is Chakuchanya Harawa, a former MBC reporter himself, currently working with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London, United Kingdom.

According to our impeccable source, coming third is the current Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Director of Media and Public Relations, Sangwani Mwafulirwa.

KASAKULA: Flopped during the interview

The source further disclosed that George Kasakula, an Editor-in-Chief with Times Media Group came a distant fourth in the interviews that were conducted about a fortnight ago in Lilongwe.

“However, the political powers are pressing for Kasakula’s appointment because of his open allegiance to the Malawi Congress Party,” said the source.

The development has forced the administration to delay the results as they are planning on how to doctor them.

MBC is searching for a new boss following the firing of Aubrey Sumbuleta, who is currently embroiled in sexual harassment scandal.