BREAKING: Mutharika to Hold Press Briefing Today

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika will hold press briefing at his retirement home in Mangochi district this afternoon.

The presser which will be the second since he lost during the court sanctioned fresh presidential elections will start at 2 O’clock.

Mutharika, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, is expected to comment on the abused MK 6.2 Billion Covid-19 funds.

However, it is not clear if the law professor will also comment on the firing of two DPP’s Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Commissioner Linda Kunje and Jean Mathanga.