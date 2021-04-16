NO RETREAT, NO SURRENDER: Chisale to sue Govt

To God be all the glory

Chancy Gondwe, lawyer for Norman Chisale, former President Peter Mutharika’s top security aide has disclosed that his client will sue government for unlawful arrest.

Gondwe told the media after the High Court in Blantyre acquitted Chisale in the attempted murder case.

Chisale, was accused of attempting to kill a Blantyre business woman identified as Sigele Amini, who he accidentally shot on her right thigh.

In his ruling, Judge Sylvester Kalembera said there was no evidence by the state to show that Chisale had intention to kill the woman.

Judge Kalembera has also argued that the accused being a bodyguard of the president had a right to use the gun when he felt that he was attacked.

Gondwe has described the case as politically motivated.