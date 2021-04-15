PROPHET DAVID MBEWE ATTACKS DPP: Old, Greedy and Recycled Politicians Unwilling to Pave Way for Youthful Leadership

PROPHET MBEWE: Old men should stop using the youths to fulfill their ambitions of staying glued to power

Freedom of Worship Association Movement-FOWAM has hit hard on the opposition Democratic Progressive Party-DPP; saying divisions in the party are caused by “old, greedy, irrelevant and recycled politicians unwilling to pave way for youthful leadership.”

FOWAM President, Prophet David Mbewe tells what he describes as old men to avoid using the youths to fulfill their ambitions of staying glued to power.

He has since challenged the party’s youths not to allow the old leadership to impose leaders on them rather regroup, get organized and rebrand the party to serve it from being finished by the “old”.

Political analysts have stressed that an early convention could help resolve the divisions.