My Take On Made See, Namadingo

By Rfred Manjawira, Social Commentator

The RED SEA never MADE the blind SEE, the sightseeing ones held by the hands of the blind. The able ones carried the disabled on their backs until they all crossed the sea leaving behind a drove of the drowning Egyptians. The rest you learnt at Sunday school.

Good Days: Made Cee , Namadingo

My little Bible knowledge compels an opinion that God was skeptical about flying the Jews at one go or in weird transit and stunt just like Elijah not because he had run out of whirlwind, He was worried more about the inexperienced Jews of no stamina.

Perhaps the Jews were just like a couple of adolescents placed in a room with every opportunity to break out. God made a way and wanted to see action. The TV room in heaven was probably full of laughter as angels wondered how the Jews traveled for 40 years in a journey that is actually 8,000 kilometers. It was full action reality Show, funny and crazy.

Having shared you (the flock) this Bible leak up , Iet me ( your seasonal pastor) relate this to Namadingo , his adopted Son ( Made See) and all of us passing through the same lines .

Usually opportunities come in halves , they are there to dare your strengths and guts if you can make use of them for a full success . You complete the opportunity by your own means.

Namadingo did benefit from this boy and it is could also be hypocrisy of highest order to buy a narrative that Made See never benefited from Namadingo, infact l never knew Made See until Namadingo showcased him on full display . This should be noticed in honest manner.

Perhaps Namadingo opened the doors of Made See just to see if he was brave enough to walk and step towards his freedom. Just like God did to the Jews, this was a task Made See could make full use of and at that age imposing a contract (Scholarship) on him was necessary.

At that age, our relatives are doing school and to say that Made See could have been given a guitar and Microphone instead of education holds no single liquid substance. Children must go to school, at least complete Secondary studies.

Alleluyah Band tried to give Millerah Nkhoma a music stage instead of school, what happened? A girl probably younger than all of us became a mother of four. Ralph Ching’amba gave Thomas Chibade some Mic and sponsored his full music album; all we got from Chibade is a big customer in Kachaso drinking points.

All I am saying is Made See could have atleast get MSCE and push for more music, atleast music is even encouraged at college. This could save him better for few are doing well with music alone in this country. FDH was ready for him at all education and studio levels. Unfortunately the boy wanted to impress society with more music than his own life with education.

Finally, in a political environment , the victimhood of societal expectations is certain , Most people expect some people to be walking around with ministers all the time just because they were everywhere with politicians during campaign.

Failing to fulfill these expectations make the society think you’re dropped politically when infact you had the other version of opportunity completion. Even if dropped, making the good use of the experience obtained should usher you into next level.

In a corporate world, most youths want a fast life, when they see big bellied people driving posh cars they never ask them how they got big life, instead they opt for short cuts and steal just to impress the society and this ends them in trouble.

In a love world, the society expects our exposure and beauty or behavior to beget us a marriage, if you fail to marry at the societal expected age you are called names. In a pursuit to impress the society you get into troubled marriage. THIS IS ALL because we give in and get stuck in victimhood of societal expectations.

So do not hail Made See and demonize Namadingo, at the same time Do not demonize Made See and Hail Namadingo.

The two used each other only that the boy never used the opportunity to the full impact. We are all used, abused and misused in this life. Just play your cards and make use of opportunities when they fall your way.