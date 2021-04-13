MHC to Demolish Old Houses, To Pay Way for Modern Houses

By Brenda Nkosi.

In the offing

Blantyre, April 12, Mana: The Board Chairperson for Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC), Justin Dzonzi says the corporation is planning to demolish its old houses in the country’s major cities to pave way for the construction of new and modern houses.

Dzonzi disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

“Houses in Nkolokosa, Old Naperi, Kanjedza, Ndola, Area 18A, Falls and Chasefu were built in the 1970s as an upgrade from village houses.

“However, with urbanization, these houses do not fit into the outlook of the township hence the need for us to demolish them,” he said.

Dzonzi said they will have to move their tenants to new locations as they will start with constructing new houses in those other sites.

Acting Chief Executive Officer for MHC, Jordan Chipatala said these houses are in bad state.

“They need regular maintenance and have sewage systems which are in bad state of repair too,” he said.

He said they needed to be demolished to pave way for redevelopment comprising high rise blocks of flats and ancillary commercial infrastructure.

“Apart from maximizing land usage, this will also help us meet the ever increasing demand for houses which is currently at 21,000 units per year,” said Chipatala.

Currently, MHC has 6,179 housing units against 100,000 applicants on the waiting list.

Mana/bn/mmm/gjp