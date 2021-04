Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has called off a sit-in by its members across the country following a Consent Order which TUM and government have signed.

According to TUM President Willy Malimba, the teachers will resume work tomorrow, Tuesday.

Malimba added that the case which government opened against TUM has been postponed pending further negotiations.

Teachers in public schools across the country have been staging strike forcing government to give them Covid-19 risk allowances.