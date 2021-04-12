MEC Hands Over By-Election Materials to Parliament

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has handed over to Parliament of Malawi used election materials from the by-elections that were held on 30th March, 2021 in seven constituencies.

Section 119 of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act mandates the Clerk of Parliament to safely store used election materials for a period of 12 months after the election.

In his remarks at the handover ceremony, the MEC chairperson, Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale said the ballot materials includes voter registers, ballot papers, records from council areas and polling stations and summaries of the results.

“The Malawi Electoral Commission believes it is important to work together to make sure that transparency and accountability remain top priority with each election and the handover of these records allows the commission to achieve that,” Justice Kachale said.

The Deputy Clerk of Parliament (Corporate Services) Chikondi Kachinjika assured MEC that Parliament will safely and securely keep these documents for the legally stipulated period until Parliament invites Mec to come and witness their destruction.