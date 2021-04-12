Chakwera Not Ready to Reshuffle Cabinet- State House

CHAKWERA: Not Ready

State House says Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is not ready to reshuffle his cabinet.

Presidential Press Secretary, Brian Banda was speaking during a State House Press Briefing held on Monday in Lilongwe.

According to Banda, President Chakwera is not in a hurry to appoint new cabinet ministers.

“We have a cabinet now. When the president decides to exercise his prerogative – to fire and hire ministers – he will let the nation know,” said Banda

Recently, President Chakwera accused his vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima of delaying cabinet reshuffle.