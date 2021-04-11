FDH to Train Flames Players in Finance and Investment

Nkunika (left) with Flames number one supporter FDH Financial Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer William Mpinganjira

FDH Bank plc is taking a new approach in supporting the country’s national football team, the Flames by training the players in personal finance and investment planning to create a saving and investment culture to ensure that the players are planning for tomorrow way after their playing careers are over.

FDH Bank Head of Marketing and Communications Levie Nkunika said they will be using investment experts from FDH Group’s subsidiary First Discount House to train the players.

“FDH Bank plc committed to spoil the Flames with a K100, 000.00 investment account to 30 squad players for the win against Uganda. This is a seed for their future wellbeing. This is a way of contributing to welfare of players and creating an avenue for savings and investment so that they have a sustainable football career.”

“FDH is now taking a new approach: Creating a saving and investment culture. All the Flames players will be trained on personal finance and investment planning using the FDH Group’s The First Discount House investment experts to ensure that the players are planning for tomorrow way after their playing careers are over,” explained Nkunika.

He said the home-grown bank has been sponsoring the Flames since 2016 even at the time when people did not give the team a chance of succeeding but continued to support the team because as a brand which believes in growth, knew that the team will repay the bank’s faith one day.

“FDH Bank plc is the home-grown and homebred brand that believes in the potential of Malawi football, and Malawi as a country and the Bank has always stood by Football Association of Malawi in raising the bar. The bank has been with FAM and more specifically the Flames at the time when no one gave the team a chance.”

Flames players to get financial training from FDH Bank

“FDH Bank plc is the official sponsor of Football Association of Malawi and our relationship dates back to 2016 when we invested K90 million in the three year period before pumping increasing our investment to K180 million for three years in 2019. We believe in growth and we knew the team will repay our faith one day,” said Nkunika.

He said to show its commitment to developing football in the country, FDH Bank unveiled a K450 million sponsorship of the FDH Bank Cup over a period of five years in 2019, making it the richest football cup in the land and in the history of Malawi football.

“The Flames failed to qualify for previous AFCON tournaments and in 2019 this team lost COSAFA plate final to South Africa. It was one of the low moments of Malawian football but FDH Bank plc continued to support the team because as a brand, we believe in growth and we knew the team will repay our faith one day,” said Nkunika.

FDH Bank plc is also the official sponsor of The Queens with a K120 million annual sponsorship culminating to K360 million in 3 years as well as Mayor’s Trophies and Mayors Trophy Intercity competition with over K75 million that focuses on grassroots football development with a view to contribute to the success of the Flames in 15 to 20 years to come.

“As a home grown brand, FDH Bank plc takes a long term view to planning for the success and fully realization of the full potential of Malawi Football, Netball and national development. FDH Bank Plc has a strong philanthropic orientation and one of the key individuals who drives the brand passion is the Group Chief Executive Officer William Mpinganjira,” said Nkunika.