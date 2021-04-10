LIHACO Officials Caught In Illegal Benefits

UNDER FIRE

Lilongwe Handling Company (LIHACO) acting senior managers are caught in a controversy where it is alleged that the two have claimed benefits which do not belong to them, our sources have confirmed.

LIHACO Board Chair, Gift Nankhuni could not comment on the matter since it was a Easter holiday.

“We dont micro manage boss. I need to find out and respond. After the holiday” He said in an interview.

However this publication is duly informed that on 10 February, 2021, the Acting Operations Director, Charles Makhuyula Nkhoma wrote Finance and Administration Director, Mphatso Mponda, asking for the replacement of company phone.

“I write to request for a replacement of the Company Mobile Phone which was due to me on 1 December, 2020 and attached to this is a quotation to be used for the same,” Read the letter in part.

After Mponda approved the request, we are reliably informed that the approver wrote his application again on 12 February, 2021 in which he requested for the mobile phone replacement in a letter Reference number, LHC FAD/Admin. 2 /02/21/MPM and his request was approved on 15 February, 2021.

Mponda letter read “Receive attached to a memorandum for your consideration sir, a copy of quotation for my mobile phone whose scheme calendar expired in August 2020 while working as audit manager. I require the mobile phone urgently to facilitate EFT transactions and critical communications required for the position.

LIHACO executive management was suspended in January, 2021. The company has since bought two phones amounting to K1, 600,000.

The Board of Directors agreed to appoint Mr Charles Makhuyula Nkhoma and Mr Mphatso Mponda in acting capacities as Operations Director and Finance and Administration Director respectively. There is an immediate problem with this arrangement. Mr Mponda is an internal auditor. We all know that an Internal Audit is a governance pillar within an organisation. And as we write, the company has no internal audit function since Mr Mponda cannot audit his own work.

LIHACO conditions of service specifies what acting positions are entitled to in terms of benefits. If thereis a deviation from this, the letter of appointment will state.

On 22nd February, 2021, LIHAcO paid on cheque number 023369 school fees for Emmanuel Makhuyula Nkhoma amounting to MK2,308,64550. Emmanuel is a son of Charles Nkhoma .

According to the conditions of service that we have seen. Mr Nkhoma who is acting OD is not entitled to this benefit. His letter of appointment which we have seen does not say anything on this.

Our source said since the above are happening without any written approval by the board, they are deemed to be illegal benefits.

What is happening at Lihaco is against Pillars of H5 agenda which the Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is championing.