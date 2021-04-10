Cannabis Regulatory Authority Issues Licences to 35 Organizations

By Tione Andsen

Kadzamira (c) Malawian organizations have shown interest to take part pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)

Lilongwe, Mana: Cannabis Regulatory Authority (CRA) has approved issuance of licences to 35 organizations interested to venture into Cannabis business.

Board Chairperson for CRA, Boniface Kadzamira disclosed this Friday in Lilongwe at Golden peacock Hotel during CRA Press conference on Issuance of Licences and Permits.

He said the organizations comprise farmer organization, cooperatives and corporate partnerships which have adequately met the requirements following an exhaustive evaluation process as provide for in the Cannabis Regulation Act 2020.

“We had received 41 applications and only six have not made it and will be communicate to address a few issues and then re-submit their applications for consideration by the Board,” Kadzamira said.

He said 86 licences have been issued in the categories of cultivation and sale, processing, storage, distribution research to be used for medicinal and industrial hemp.

The Board Chair added that it was pleasing to note that Malawian companies have been issues with licences from the 35 that have met the requirements.

Director General for Cannabis Regulatory Authority, Dr Ketulo Salipira said government was encouraging interested individuals and organizations to work in groups for easy implementation of their business ventures.

“We are requesting applicants to provide business plans, where they want to do their business and possible markets for their products,” he stated.

Salipira said the organizations would be required to obtain Police clearance for them to grow legal cannabis.

The Licensed Organizations are Medigrow, Malawi Mangoes, Africa Gold Ltd, Ortusol Ltd, SADM, Tilimenawo Cannabis Club, Unity Cooperative, Banana 2017, Hempharmaceuticals, ARET, Cannasun Ltd, SABA Agro Ltd, Sikelela Commodities Ltd, Lesta International, Profix eco-Industries Ltd, Bio Sil Technology Africa Limited, B&M Landscaping & General, Greenway, Med-Can Ltd, Organic Cannabis Farmers Cooperative, AKA, Kuwala Agriculture Ltd, Prime Pharmaceuticals, M’mbwelwa Investment Limited, Pharmanova, Dynamic Traders, Capital Food Ltd, Bio-lab Agencies, Milanzi Holdings, Pollen Farm Limited, Women in Vision, Mg Labs Limited, College of Medicine and Rasmusking Company Limited.