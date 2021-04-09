Lazarus Chakwera Returns From Mozambique

By Patricia Kapulula

Lilongwe, April 8, Mana: President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera Thursday night returned from Maputo, Mozambique where he attended a one day Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Double Troika Summit.

The summit which had members states of the Troika organ on Politics, Defence and Security Corporation met and discussed security issues in Mozambique.

Recently, in Mozambique an armed militant group known as Al-Shabab attacked the coastal town of Palma in Cabo Delgado leaving thousands displaced by the attacks.

Chakwera, who is the incoming SADC Chairperson left for Maputo, Mozambique Thursday morning through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

Speaking on departure to mozambique, Chakwera emphasised on the need for Malawi to remain steadfast in fostering regional peace for uninterrupted social economic growth.