Kambala Launches Construction Of 21 MW Solar Power Plant In Nkhotakota

By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa

Kambala cuts a ribbon to mark commencement of construction

Nkhotakota, April 9, Mana: Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Newton Kambala, says construction of the 21 Megawatt solar- power photovoltaic plant in Nkhotakota will increase access to energy in Malawi and contribute to growth of the country’s economy.

He was speaking on Thursday during a ground breaking ceremony marking the commencement of the construction project in the district.

Kambala said 21 MW of power will add to the existing 400 megawatts to the national grid and, therefore, give more people chance to access electricity.

“Considering the levels of shortage of power we have in Malawi, especially from the generation point, 21 Megawatts is significant as it will increase access to energy and improve growth of the economy,” he said.

The minister called on Phanes Group, the company constructing the solar plant, to live by its promise of employing locals into the project, saying this conforms to the government philosophy of creating jobs for the people.

But the minister bemoaned the continued practice of vandalising transformers by some people, saying the tendency was affecting distribution of power.

He said government was working hard to stop the malpractice and that it would engage the Ministry of Civic Education to sensitise people against the behaviour among other strategies.

In his remarks, Phanes Group Investment Director, Wilfred van den Bos, said the flagging of the start of the construction project represents a milestone in the Nkhotakota solar power project.

Van den Bos said the solar power plant will make a significant addition to the electricity supply in Malawi, enough to supply thousands of households.

“When this project is completed at the end of the year, the plant will produce around 57 million KWh, which is sufficient to supply around 200, 000 households with electricity in Malawi,” he said.

Acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota, Ben Tonho, said after completion of the power plant, the district will be assured of uninterrupted power supply likely to spur economic growth and help the district council achieve its reforms agenda.

“Although we have not had any serious power outages recently, the power plant will help us achieve our reforms agenda of among other plans, upgrading the town into a city.

“We are to demarcate and allocate plots around the Boma, and obviously demand for electricity will increase,” said Tonho.

Member of Parliament for the area, Peter Mazizi said he expects timely completion of the project and an end to erratic power supply once the project is completed.

According to Van den Bos, the project, which is expected to end in December, this year, will cost U$40 million (approximately MK30 billion) where a huge chunk will come from the Energy Performance Contracting (EPC).