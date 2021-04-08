Tonse Govt Obtains Injunction Against Teachers Strike

Kazako: No Comment

Tonse Alliance led Government has obtained an injunction against Teachers Union of Malawi – TUM stay away.

TUM’s President, Willy Malimba has confirmed the development in an interview with private owned MIJ Radio on Thursday evening.

According to Malimba, TUM was served with the injunction immediately the leadership came out of the meeting it had with government representatives.

He added that TUM is surprised that government was at the court busy with the injunction when the meeting they arranged was still in progress.

Malimba further said the meeting they had with government representative today went well and they agreed to meet again tomorrow for final stances, but he has said with the Injunction, the meeting will no longer take place tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako, who also doubles as Minister of Information, has asked for more time before he can comment on the matter.