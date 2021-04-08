Court Fines Indian National MK 0.7 Million For Calling Malawi Activist ‘A Dog’

A court in Malawi has ordered an Indian national to pay a fine of MK 700,000 (approximately 892U$) for calling a Malawian Human Right defender a ‘Dog’.

The convict identified as Anand-Mandivar was arrested earlier this week after he called Happy Mhango of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) a ‘Dog’.

The court heard that the incident occurred at Kentama Mail in Mzuzu were the two were seeking the services of mobile money operator.

Passing the Sentence on Thursday, Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate Godfrey Nyirenda ordered the convict to compensate the victim with MK 700,000.