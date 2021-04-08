Chakwera Attends SADC Summit In Mozambique

By Mercy Makuwira

Maputo, April 8, Mana: Malawi President McCarthy Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday attended a SADC extraordinary Double Troika Summit in Maputo-Mozambique to discuss security issues in that country along with other heads of state in the region.

Upon arrival, the President was met by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation for the Republic of Mozambique, Veronica Macamo Dlovo.

Member states of the Troika organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation comprising the Republic of Botswana (current Chair), Republic of South Africa (incoming Chair) and the Republic of Zimbabwe (previous Chair) met.

It was expected that this organ would later brief the SADC Double Troika members comprising Mozambique (Current Chair of SADC), Republic of Malawi (incoming Chair) and Tanzania (outgoing Chair).

The SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation is the body whose overall objective is to promote peace and security in the region.

In Mozambique, an armed militant group known as al-Shabaab recently attacked the coastal town of Palma in Cabo Delgado, leaving thousands displaced by the attacks they carried out in the area.

The President of Malawi, McCarthy Lazarus Chakwera was expected to speak during the Double Troika Summit.