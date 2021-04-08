Business Magnate Thom Mpinganjira Fate Thursday

High Court in Blantyre will next week Thursday deliver its ruling on whether business mogul Thomson Mpinganjira has a case to answer in his alleged bribery case.

A notice signed by the Registrar of the High Court and Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, Gladys Gondwe, states that the ruling will be delivered in the morning by Judge Dorothy De Gabrielle.

Mpinganjira, who was arrested in January 2020, is accused of attempting to bribe five judges of the High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court who were presiding over the historic presidential election nullification case.