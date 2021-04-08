34 Inmates Pass MSCE

A total of 34 out of 68 inmates have passed 2021 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) Examinations.

Malawi Prison Service Spokesperson, Chimwemwe Mike Shaba confirmed the development on Thursday.

According to Shaba, the highest scored 17 points from Mzuzu Prison with Zomba Prison emerging over roll performer after 10 out of 15 inmates passed the exams.

Out of 138,310 candidates that sat for 2021 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) only 57, 293 candidates passed representing 41.42% pass rate.