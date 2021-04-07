YAS to Drag Chakwera to Court Over Teachers Strike

Youth and Society (YAS) has threatened to drag President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse administration to court if it fails to resolve their difference with Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM).

YAS Programs Manager Amos Simwela disclosed the development during a press briefing held on Wednesday in Mzuzu.

Simwela said apart from seeking legal redress the organization will also hold massive protests across the country.

According to Simwela, the stay away is affecting innocent children whose absolute right to education is provided for in the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Teachers in public Primary, secondary and Training colleges have vowed to continue with the stay away until government bows down to their demands.

Among the demands, teachers are asking for Covid-19 risk allowance and promotions.