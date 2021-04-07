Religious Body Blasts Chakwera Govt on TUM strike: Calls Action Deplorable

A religious body called Freedom of Worship Association which is led by Apostle David Mbewe has blasted Tonse Alliance government led by President Lazarus Chakwera for failing to sort out the teachers strike which is having negative impact on the education standards in the country as 2020/21 MSCE results testifies.

The scratching letter which has been addressed to the Minister of Education, Njalonje has condemned government for taking the plights of teachers lightly.

“We have noted with great trepidation that your office seems to be in disregard of the plight of teachers in Malawi to the extent that teachers have to re-commerce their industrial action because of your failure to address their grievances.

“It is deplorable to note that an alliance of 9 parties is failing to ably handle issues of teacher’s welfare in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. We therefore call your office to immediately call for a meeting with TUM and all stakeholders to map the way forward,” reads the statement that has been signed by Ras Jenafaya Geoffrey who is the public relations officer and prophet David F. Mbewe who is the President of the organization.