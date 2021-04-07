Merck Foundation Introduces New Medical Scholarships For African & Asian Doctors

By Memory Chatonda

Dr Rasha Kelej with some of Merck foundation Oncology Alumni

Blantyre, April 7, Mana: Merck Foundation, the Philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has introduced new medical scholarships for local young doctors to assist in providing access to quality and equitable health care solutions to patients in their respective countries.

The Doctors from Malawi and other African as well as Asian countries will specialize in Emergency and Resuscitation medicine, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Laparoscopic surgical skills, mental health, psychological therapy, neonatal medicine, trauma, internal medicine, clinical microbiology and infectious disease among others.

In a statement made available to Malawi News Agency on Wednesday, signed by Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Dr Rasha Kelej said the Foundation in partnership with 19 African First ladies and Ministers of Health are committed to improving access to quality and equitable health care across African countries.

Dr Kelej said so far, more than 1100 doctors from 42 countries including Malawi have already being provided with one and two year medical specialty training in oncology, diabetes, preventable cardiovascular medicine, Endocrinology, sexual and reproductive medicine, Acute medicine, Respiratory medicine and Human Assisted Reproduction and Embryology as well as fertility.

“We believe that every patient is important and deserves the best of specialized treatment irrespective of geographical parameters.

“As such, Merck believes that building professional health care capacity is the best strategy to improve access to quality and equitable health care solutions for patients in underserved communities,” said Kelej.

Kelej then said Merck Foundation has also widened the horizons by introducing another set of scholarships in new medical specialties.

“We are therefore encouraging young local Doctors from Malawi and the rest of African as well as Asian countries to send their applications to info@merck-foundation.com to benefit from this training,” Said Kelej.

Meanwhile, Merck Foundation has joined 19 African First Ladies and Ministers of Health in commemorating World Health Day. The day is celebrated on April 7 every year.

