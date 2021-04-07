MCP Pounces On UTM Security Personnel in Karonga

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has directed police to arrest security personnel for its alliance partner UTM as revenge for losing Karonga North West Constituency by-Elections in which UTM candidate Felix Kaira won, the publication has learnt.

Police searching for UTM Security Personnel

According to reports, MCP which is leading the Tonse Alliance Administration is said to have instructed police to arrest all UTM security personnel that enforced security discipline during by-elections campaign in Karonga.

UTM’s security personnel are being accused of physically assaulting Home land Minister Richard Chimwendo Banda and other top MCP officials at Lovemore Lodge where they were campaign prior to the by-elections.

Surprisingly, no investigations or arrest has been made over physical assault that took place on 29th March 2021 at Pacific Hotel in which some youth in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regalia attacked UTM senior officials.

It’s pathetic that MCP is raising arms on their major alliance partners apparently for losing grip in Karonga North West despite their heavily funded campaign.

MCP is reported to be funding Alliance For Democracy (AFORD) to silence UTM in the North for 2025 tripartite elections strategy.