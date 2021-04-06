MultiChoice Congratulates MTF Academy Class of 2020

It’s a WRAP! Congratulations to the MTF Academy Class of 2020

Celebrating the conclusion of a successful second year for the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF).

Tuesday, 6 April 2021 – Despite the challenging year that was 2020, MultiChoice is thrilled to congratulate the MTF Academy Class of 2020 on their graduation!

2020 was undoubtedly tough due to COVID-19, but the ability for all the 60 students from the Lusaka, Nairobi and Lagos academy hubs to quickly adapt and transition from physical to virtual learning speaks to the world-class nature of the academy’s course, says Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment and Connected Services, MultiChoice Group.

“The MultiChoice Talent Factory is very close to my heart. It speaks to who we are as Africans, natural-born storytellers. Today we are here to celebrate the second cohort who were dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic but the challenge seems to have brought on even greater opportunities,” Phahle adds.

The students’ academic course was extended from 12 month to 18 months due to the pandemic. This additional time translated to the students today walking away with not one but two qualifications, making them even more sought-after as they re-enter their respective local film and TV sectors as highly qualified industry professionals. Alongside their MTF qualification, the students also walk away with an equally illustrious qualification from the prestigious New York Film Academy of Visual and Performing Arts (NYFA).

Africa’s creative industries are custodians of the continent’s cultural heritage, and as Africa’s most-loved storyteller, MultiChoice has always put to use its burning desire to develop and invest in African talent through initiatives such as MTF. And like the previous cohort, the skills gained by the Class of 2020 once again shone through during their course.

The students completed an intensive 3-week online NYFA course on the production of micro-documentaries, PSAs and music videos and also worked with the United Nations on the global #PledgeToPause campaign, exposing the young creatives to global networks. In addition, MTF graduates are now part of the MTF alumni network and connected to industry professionals from across the continent through the MTF Portal – www.multichoicetalentfactory.com

The continued success of the MTF initiative since its start in 2018 is also rooted in its illustrious partnerships, namely with NYFA, the Henley Business School Africa, Pan-Atlantic University in Nigeria, Kenyatta University in Kenya and the University of Zambia in Zambia. MTF also has partnerships with internationally acclaimed organisations Dolby, Jasco Broadcast Solutions and Nihilent.

MTF’s partners have further contributed to the initiative by offering awards to this year’s graduates. The awards and lucky recipients are:

Chisomo Livason

The NYFA 8-week scholarship, which goes to the top performing graduate per region.

This year’s recipients are; Abisola Aboaba (Nigeria), Daisy Masembe (Uganda) and Maira Tauacale (Mozambique).

An 8-week scriptwriting internship on an animation series from global consulting and solutions integration company Nihilent Technologies. The winners are; Julie Ako (Nigeria), Kefa Igilo (Tanzania) and Hilma Sheehama (Namibia).

Jasco Broadcast Solutions will provide one AVID media composer licence to the most-promising film video editor per region. The recipients are Gbenga Gomes (Nigeria), Isiko Abubaker (Uganda) and Abel Ngoma (Zambia). The AVID Pro Tools license for the most-promising sound engineer per region was awarded to Igho Arusi Avuirovarie (Nigeria), Maurice Muendo (Kenya) and Reijhaart Wolhuter (Namibia).

MultiChoice’s platforms will be giving students an amazing opportunity to work at M-Net local productions. Each winner will take part in a 4-week internship on M-Net productions equipping them with the skills they need to tell authentic and original African stories. Well done to Joshua Tsotso (Nigeria), Hanigun Kwenya (Kenya) and Masuzyo Mwale (Zambia).

“This is a proud moment for everyone involved in ensuring that the students became graduates. It’s also been fulfilling to see just how in-tune this next generation of African storytellers are with the importance of being multi-skilled and intuitive creatives,” Phahle continues “All this would not have been possible without the collaboration and commitment of our fantastic partners.”

Congratulations to the Class of 2020 who are now alumni of the exceptional MTF Academy programme. The future of Africa’s creative industries looks bright!

ABOUT DOLBY INSTITUTE:

Launched at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, the Dolby Institute has the mission to educate and inspire emerging filmmakers and content creators to think creatively about sound and image to enhance their stories. Since its inception, the Institute has brought together emerging artists and award-winning veterans and masters of the craft to offer concrete tools and advice on ways to make stories more vibrant with sound and images. Dolby Institute Director Glenn Kiser, the former head of Skywalker Sound, has been working at film festivals, universities, and film schools – wherever filmmakers gather.

Visit https://www.dolby.com/institute/ for more information.

ABOUT NYFA

Mphatso Makamo

New York Film Academy (NYFA) teaches students the art of filmmaking and related visual and performing arts through blending traditional school instruction with practical, hands-on experience. NYFA is the largest independent international film and acting school in the world. Since 1992, NYFA has been offering innovative curriculum, award-winning instructors, and the highest quality professional equipment, classrooms, and studios. NYFA works to further a global understanding of, and appreciation for, the art and craft of visual storytelling through the education and training of interested and qualified individuals, and to hone the skills of future professionals so that they may one day serve the visual storytelling arts as industry leaders. NYFA has campuses and permanent education sites in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami (South Beach), Gold Coast (Australia), Paris, and Florence. The school offers a variety of programs in areas such as filmmaking, acting for film, photography, 3D animation and visual effects, game design, graphic design, screenwriting, producing, documentary, cinematography, virtual reality, broadcast journalism, and musical theatre.

In the past 15 years alone, NYFA has welcomed more than 1,250 African students — from 37 African countries — who have studied with us at our U.S. Campuses.

Check NYFA out at www.nyfa.edu

ABOUT JASCO BROADCAST SOLUTIONS:

Jasco Broadcast Solutions designs, builds, installs, integrates and maintains end-to-end video and audio solutions for broadcasters as well as production and post-production houses. We offer technology and services to take you from image capture through to transmission and beyond. Our full-service offering utilises leading brands to deliver bespoke solutions that rival those of the best broadcasters, production and post-production houses across the world. Our decades of experience and longstanding strategic alliances with the best global brands have enabled us to gain unrivalled depth of technical knowledge and experience in the industry.

Visit https://www.jasco.co.za/ for more information.

ABOUT NIHILENT TECHNOLOGIES:

Nihilent Technologies is a global consulting and IT services solutions integration company, which uses a holistic and systems approach to problem-solving. Headquartered in Pune, India, Nihilent has experience in international consulting, IT outsourcing and IT services, and has helped more than 300 customers in more than 30 countries. Nihilent’s operations span North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

For more information, contact globalbizdev@nihilent.com or visit www.nihilent.com

ABOUT HENLEY BUSINESS SCHOOL:

Henley Business School is a triple-accredited business school and part of the University of Reading. With campuses, offices and partnerships around the world, over 7,000 students from more than 100 countries and over 75,000 alumni from 150 countries, it is a truly international institution. Our courses are enriched by up to date knowledge, research and commercial experience, and aimed at helping professionals develop at every stage of their career – through undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, MBA, DBA and executive education.

www.henley.ac.uk