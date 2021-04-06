Chakwera to Attend SADC Troika Summit in Mozambique

Chakwera: to attend SADC Troika Summit

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to attend Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Double Troika Summit in Maputo, Mozambique.

According to a statement from Foreign Affairs Ministry, the SADC extraordinary summit will be held on Thursday, 8th of April 2021.

At the summit leaders will to discuss measures to deal with the militant attacks in northern Mozambique which has seen over 8,000 people displaced .

The armed group, locally known as al-Shabaab but with no established links to the armed militant group in Somalia, has wreaked havoc in northern Mozambique since late 2017, killing hundreds, displacing communities, and capturing towns.

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is also the current chairperson of the SADC Troika Organ on Politics, Defense and Security, has described the attacks as a threat to the entire region.

“The attacks in Mozambique were an affront to peace and security, not only in Mozambique, but also in the region and the international community as a whole.”