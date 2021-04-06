BREAKING NEWS: Chakwera Arrests Nyasa Times Reporter Watipaso Mzungu

Connect on Linked in

Mzungu: In the cooler

Nyasa Times reporter, Watipaso Mzungu has been summoned and detained by Area 30 Police in Lilongwe.

Mzungu claims it is do with a story he published on 1st April 2021 that quoted Executive Director for Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative-CDEDI, Sylvester Namiwa who called President Lazarus Chakwera a joker and a time waster.

Namiwa was reacting to Chakwera’s flip- flopping on cabinet assessment and reshuffle.

National Police spokesperson, James Kadadzera has not yet commented on the matter.