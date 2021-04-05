Teachers to Resume Strike Tuesday

Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has resolved to resume their countrywide strike following government’s failure to provide teachers with Covid-19 risk allowances as agreed last month.

According to TUM President, Willy Malimba all teachers in public primary, secondary and tertiary school will not to report to work tomorrow on Tuesday until government addresses their concerns.

Initially, the union had given government seven days to start giving them ‘allowances’, a demand which government did not respond to.

Recently, Sub-Traditional Authority Yohane Jere of Mzimba asked government to be addressing teachers’ issues on time when misunderstanding the parties arise to avoid disrupting teaching and learning in public schools.

He said teachers have currently been on strike in demand for their Covid-19 risk allowances; a development which needs a lasting solution for smooth teaching and learning.

“We are concerned with these strikes and we appeal to government to swiftly deal with this issue, otherwise learners suffer greatly than anyone in such situations,” Jere pointed out.

He said most parents cannot manage to send their children to private schools due to their poor economic status.

“The teachers do not lose anything because they continue getting their salaries whether they teach or they are on sit-in.

Our children are the major sufferers as this affects them in different forms and may lead to loss of interest in studies,” Jere stated.

In her response Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Wirima said government put at heart the plight and interests of teachers and was working to address issues affecting teachers holistically.

She said the issue of Covid-19 risk allowances was not a permanent solution to the teachers’ challenges.