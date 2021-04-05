Lazarus Chakwera Turns 66, Chilima Wishes Him Long Life

May You Live Long- Chilima tells Chakwera

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP)) leader, is today celebrating his 66th birthday.

President Reverend Chakwera, a former President of Malawi Assemblies of God, was born on 5th of April 1955 in Lilongwe district .

In his birthday wishes to Chakwera, Vice President Saulos Chilima said: “We wish you a long life full of robust health, immense wisdom and happiness as you lead Malawi into greatness.”

As a family man, Chakwera is married to Monica and together, they have four children and grandchildren.

Chakwera assumed the office of the president of Malawi on 28 June 2020 following a court sanctioned presidential elections.