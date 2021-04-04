Police Offers MK 1 Million Reward to Find Albino Baby Abductors

By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa, Mana: Police have pledged a K1 million reward to any person giving information to whereabouts of a 20 months old baby girl with albinism who was abducted recently.

The abducted 20 months old baby

The Girl was sleeping with her motherin Chikwawa when she was abducted and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) expressed shock over the abduction.

National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner of Police, James Kadadzera deplored the abduction of the baby during CHRR and National Police joint sensitization meeting on abduction of people with albinism with people at Group Village Head (GVH) Mphonde at Ngabu in Chikwawa.

He provided a hotline number +265 (0)887 397 393 so that people should inform the police on the where about of the baby girl as Police are investigating the matter.

Kadadzera said it was sad that abduction and other forms of violence against people with albinism continue despite police efforts to deal with the crime as up to date nobody has established a market where body parts of persons with albinism are sold.

“These are mere myths and it’s all tricky, theft of highest order and please do not be deceived instead report these to any trusted official close to you,” he said.

The 20 month year old girl believed to have been abducted while sleeping with a mother in her house on March 26, 2021 at Tulusida Village at Senior Chief’s area is still missing.

Kadadzera called on communities to ensure protection of people with albinism, the elderly and other marginalized people in the community.

CHRR Executive Director, Mike Kayiyatsa said the abduction of the 20 months old baby was inhuman and the Centre was prompted to address the people in Chikwawa about the incident.

“We had so much pain that we thought it necessary to come for this activity,” he said, adding that Malawians should understand every person deserves to live.

He appealed to Malawians to provide protection to all people with albinism against all of abuse in their respective homes.

“Let’s all take up a responsibility of ensuring that people with albinism are safe,” the Executive Director said, adding that CHRR would ensure that persons living with albinism are protected from all forms of abuse.

Chikwawa District National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust, Civic Education Coordinator, Joseph Chamambala said there was need to strengthen community level security structures to ensure total security of people with albinism.

He said it was unfortunate that Chikwawa continue registering increased cases of violence against people with albinism despite efforts to deal with the acts. Meanwhile, Police in Chikwawa have arrested three people in connection with the abduction of the baby girl at Ngabu.