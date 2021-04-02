TNM plc Celebrates Harvest Season With Tikolore Promotion…30 millionaires will be made in 3 months

By Mc Donald Chapalapata, a Contributor

Hon Ulemu Msungama receives a gift from TNMs Phyllis Manguluti Chief Channels Officer

Malawi’s pioneer mobile and ICT services provider TNM plc has launched a new promotion dubbed ‘Tikolore promotion’ which is a celebration for the harvest season.

Launching the Tikolore Promotion in Lilongwe on Wednesday evening, TNM plc Chief Executive Officer Arnold Mbwana said the promotion is an appreciation to their customers for choosing TNM as their communications and digital services provider hence the Mega harvest promotion.

“Our purpose is connecting society, creating possibilities, and changing lives and that is why we are happy to make everyone a winner in this Tikolore promotion and people’s lives shall definitely be changed. Every recharge, every bundle and mtolo that customers buy will qualify them for an instant bonus or become one of the 30 millionaires that we want to make this season!” said Mbwana.

He said entry to the promotion which runs for three months from 1st April 2021 to 1st July 2021 is as simple as ‘you recharge and you win’.

“For example customers who recharge with a minimum of K100 will instantly win free minutes, data and SMS. TNM will also splash cash prizes to customers who recharge with a minimum of MK200.”

“Customers who will take a step further to recharge with at least MK200 will enter into weekly, monthly and grand draws throughout the promotion period and stand a chance to win cash. All recharge channels are applicable to qualify for the draws, including scratch cards, Mpamba, Pompopompo and Banks,” said Mbwana.

He said a total of 250 lucky customers win K10,000 every week for 12 weeks, making a total of 3,000 winners, 50 lucky customers will win K100,000 every month, making a total of 150 winners within three months. And by the end of the promotion, there will be 30 millionaires that Tikolore Promotion will create.

“The best part of it is that, for the first time in Malawi, the first millionaire will win on the first day of the Tikolore promotion, which is 1st April 2021,” said Mbwana.

Launching the promotion, Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama hailed the promotion as a life changer, which could not come at a better time.

“Just yesterday, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Malawi Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera led the nation in celebrating the success of the Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP). We are going to have a bumper harvest this year, so this ‘Tikolore promotion is very timely,” said Msungama.

April heralds the harvest season, a season when the country’s highly agricultural populace starts to reap fruits of their labour and TNM plc being the truest son of the soil, Mbwana said, wants to join in the celebration because it is ‘ Always With You’ in every season.