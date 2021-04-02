Flames Start 2022 Fifa World Cup Campaign Away to Cameroon

Malawi National Football Team, the Flames will start their 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage qualifiers with an away fixture against Cameroon between 5- 8 June 2021.

This follows CAF’s release of the full fixture for the Africa group stages which were shelved last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flames are in group D alongside Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Mozambique.

Malawi will then host Mozambique on match day 2 between 11 -14 June 2021.

Three months later the Flames will play Ivory Coast back-to-back starting at home between 1-4 September and away between 5-8 September.

Flames’ last home match will be against Cameroun between 6 -9 October 2021 and they will wind up the campaign away in Mozambique between 10 -12 October.

The winners of the 10 groups will qualify for the next round where they will face off to identify the five teams that will qualify for the World Cup to take place in Qatar next year.-(Source: FAM Website)