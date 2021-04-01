Shocking: Nearly 58% Fail MSCE Exams

Government has announced results of the 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams, with a pass rate of 41.42 percent.

Out of 138,310 candidates that sat for the examinations, 57,293 candidates have passed.

Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje said the 2020 MSCE exams pass rate is the lowest in over a decade.

NyaLonje says this is the first time Malawi has administered a cheat-free and leakage-free examination.

The Minister attributed the low pass rate to the Covid-19 pandemic which caused schools to close and the shifting of the exams date due to Covid-19 and the exams leakages last year.

The Minister further said that lack of schooling materials, insufficient science laboratories and libraries and shortage of teachers continues to affect the pass rate in the national exams.

The Minister also commended Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) and all stakeholders for managing to conduct leakage free exams.