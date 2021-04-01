HAIL THE QUEEN: They Didn’t See Abida Mia Coming

They didn’t see Abida Mia coming. The kind-hearted Lady Abida has been crowned as the Queen of the South after she vigorously helped her Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to grab two parliamentary seats in the Lower Shire.

It was a historical victory for MCP in the Southern Region thanks to Mia who fought a good fight since the onset of the campaign with close assistance from MCP’s Deputy Director of Research Elias Karim, Deputy Secretary General Gerald Kazembe and senior party official Salim Bagus among others. Their hardwork, determination and game plan has paid them off. Winning against seasoned politicians, former Cabinet Minister and former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament wasn’t a joke at all.

Hon Elias Karim was also Chair for Nsanje North while Mia was the deputy and Chair for Nsanje Central.

For over a decade, the Shire Valley has been branded as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP’s) stronghold but Abida proved critics wrong that everything is possible in a game of politics.

Abida Mia has proven that she is now the new political icon and the force to reckon with in the Shire Valley with support from her energetic team.

It was a tough campaign that took place shortly after the demise of the Shire Valley political giant, Mohammed Sidik Mia but Abida Mia rose above sorrow to fulfill what her late husband would have wanted to see: Victory for Enock Chizuzu in Nsanje North and Kafandikhale Mandevana in Nsanje Central.

Now, MCP is blessed to have on the block, the Queen of the Shire Valley, Abida Sidik Mia.

The By-elections which saw Kafandikhale Mandevana winning Nsanje Central with 9,230 against Francis Kasaila who got 6,648 and Enock Chizuzu’s 9,856 against Mcheka Chilenje’s 8,081,followed the vacancy that was created through the nullification of the election results by the court.

