Flames Need K1billion for World Cup, AFCON Games…Courts Chakwera

By Kondanani Chilimunthaka

The High Table

The Malawi National Football Team AKA Flames will need a total sum of not less than a billion kwacha to fulfill engagements in World Cup games which starts later in June this year and Africa Cup of Nations games which the team has just qualified for, its finals slated for Cameroon in January next year.

Speaking when the State President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera hosted the team at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe to congratulate the team for its qualification to the finals and wishing the team all the success in Cameroon, FAM president Walter Nyamilandu Manda said for World Cup flames will need K621 Million while for AFCON the team needs K575 Million.

The Flames during national anthem

Walter further thanked President Chakwera for hosting the team saying it was a historical event and a motivation for the boys as it is the team’s first time to have an interface with him since he assumed the office of the president last year, adding that the high valued principles of leadership that president Chakwera has are inspiring the boys.

Manda also thanked the president and his administration for the support rendered to the team while preparing for the games in the campaign.

Making his speech, His Excellency, the State President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera thanked the team for its qualification to the finals, saying it was not an easy task but it managed to defy the odds.

Presidential swag

President Chakwera then encouraged the team not to be satisfied, saying qualification alone is not enough as Malawi has done that before, but that the team should aim high and must go beyond with a fighting spirit that can put the country on the world map.

He concurred with Flames Captain John CJ Banda on the need to invest more in the game and welfare of players including good housing.

Malawi won its two last games, against South Sudan and Uganda to earn a qualification for the finals in Cameroon with 10 points.