BY FRYSON CHODZI

It’s a Presidential prerogative to appoint cabinet and we don’t care who he appoints or Fire. What is saddening is the PR circus that is used in running the Government

1. In July 2020 you made a flowery speech that by December 2020 you will want a performance appraisal and the new cabinet for 2021 will only carry those whose performance is good.

2. Come January 2021 we were told the ship has hit an iceberg and you are altering destination. I don’t know if this altering also illncluded the much talked performance appraisal.

3. The joker of it all was in February when a PR image from state house emerged of the two people at the helm of power busy discussing the appraisal of cabinet and bold statement that cabinet will be out by end March 2021. There was a joke in town that with the picture one would think the two were serious.

4. On 29th March a Presidential Spokesperson makes a bold statement that Cabinet reshuffle is in two days and by 31st March as promised5. On 31st March the same releases a statement that for whatever reasons cabinet will be out in few days.

This ladies and gentlemen is a circus and a bad PR for the President. In the first place, he can choose to work quietly on the cabinet than expose his own misgivings and weaknesses. It’s well documented how he struggled to appoint the first cabinet and this flip flopping is not helping the image. As we stand even if he maintains this cabinet until 2025 it’s his choice. Success and failure of the cabinet lies on him. He can even fire cabinet every two weeks if he chooses so. But the idea of trying to impress on the public and makes promises you can’t keep is a problem that would have been avoided.