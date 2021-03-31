UTM RESURRECTS, FLIES HIGHER: Grabs Karonga North East, Zomba Changalume Parliamentary Seats

UTM is flying higher after winning two parliamentary seats namely Zomba Changalume and Karonga North East Constituencies in the recent By-elections.

According to unofficial results, UTM candidate for Karonga North East Felix Katwaff Kaira has won with 9, 537. Kaira has beaten Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Daniel Mwanyongo Chitonya who has been given 9, 207.

Out of the 53, 231 voters, only 25, 689 voters turned up to cast their votes representing about 49.9 percent with 136 votes declared null and void.

UTM Party national publicity secretary Frank Mwenifumbo said the victory means a lot to the party and the trust that the people of Karonga Northwest has towards UTM party.

He said: “This win tells us that the party is popular and trusted to Malawians, Karonga Northwest constituency in particular” has won with with 4,280 votes.

Another UTM Candidate who contested on Independent ticket , Biziwick Million has won with 4,280 votes.

According to the unofficial results, the first runner up is UTM party candidate Jean Cheonga Chilemba with 2,651 votes.

Popular businessman Mahommed Hanif Osman comes third on the list with 2,493 votes while Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, Mary Matiya Muheya got 2,207 votes placing her on fourth position in the race.

People’s Party (PP) candidate, Lawrence Bisika only managed to get 748 votes out of the 13,679 total valid votes.

Just like in Karonga North West, Ntchisi North, and Lilongwe Msinja South Constituencies the Zomba by-elections is being conducted following the deaths of incumbent members of parliament (MPs).

According to Malawi Electoral Commission Director of Media and Public Relations Sangwani Mwafulirwa, the commission will announce the official results of the by-elections on1st April 2021.