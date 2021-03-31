Official By-elections Results To Be Announced Tomorrow-MEC

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that official by-elections results to be announced tomorrow Thursday, April 1 from 11.30am at the Main Tally Centre located at Umodzi Park (BICC) in Lilongwe.

MEC Spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa says the Commission has received all the results except for Chikwawa, Nsanje and Karonga.

According to Mwafulirwa this is because the districts are far from Lilongwe where the Tally Center is.

At the moment, the Commission is reviewing null and void to confirm if indeed they are null and void.

The commission is also looking into complaints books to see if there were any complaints lodged at the polling station. Despite the processes being long, Mwafulirwa has expressed optimism that the commission will announce official results tomorrow Thursday.