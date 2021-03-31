Nsanje’s Giants Stumble As MCP Wins By-Elections

By Martin Chiwanda

Kasaila: Lost

Nsanje, March 31, Mana: Two Nsanje Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) giants have lost to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidates in the court sanctioned by- elections.

Esther Mcheka Chilenje and Francis Kasaila of Nsanje North and Central respectively have been defeated by Enock Chizuzu and Kafandikhale Mandevana of MCP respectively.

Kasaila whom the DPP had earmarked for leader of opposition in parliament got 6, 648 votes against Mandevana’s 8, 230 while Mcheka amassed 8,081 votes and Chizuzu 9,866 votes.

The incoming Member of Parliament for Nsanje Central, Mandevana in an interview Wednesday said targets to unite his constituents.

“I am happy that I have made it to parliament as shown by the unofficial results. I am sure that the official results by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) cannot change anything. I have been voted by the majority and that’s democracy.

“I will be a member of parliament for all constituents and not only my supporters. I am here to unite the people of my constituency and make sure that reasonable development is achieved,” he said.

His counterpart in Nsanje North constituency Enock Chizuzu, said he was happy that people in the area have reclaimed constitutional right which he claimed was robbed through the results of 2019 tripartite elections.

“I am really happy that justice has prevailed. People in my constituency have decided thanks to the court for nullifying the 2019 parliamentary poll results, my constituents could have been represented by a bogus or fake member of parliament,” he explained, while promising to work with everyone in the constituency regardless of one’s political affiliation.

With the unofficial results if MEC make them official, Nsanje district will have four MCP members of parliament against one of the DPP.

The Court ordered fresh elections within the period of 60 days on grounds that the May 2019 polls were marred by irregularities.