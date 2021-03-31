MCP Senior Official Babu Khamisa Finally Released On Bail

Police in Mulanje have released on bail MCP Deputy National Director of Research, Babu Khamisa, who was arrested on Tuesday evening after challenging police on wearing a face mask.

National Police Spokesperson, James Kadadzera, says Khamisa has been charged with two counts; conduct likely to cause breach of peace and contravening #COVID19 guidelines and regulations.

Kadadzera says Khamisa will appear in court once police conclude their investigations.

It all started on Tuesday around 9pm when Khamisa entered the tally center at Mulanje boma unmasked. When advised by police to put on face mask, Khamisa resisted angrily and the law enforcers took him to Mulanje police station where he spent a night in custody.