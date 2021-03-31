Abida Mia Wins Back MCP’s Lower Shire Trust

By Noel Mkwaila- Contributor

As some parts of the country went to the polls on 30 March 2021, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) scooped a number of parliamentary seats in the Lower Shire thanks to Abida Mia who fought a good fight since the onset of the campaign ahead of the elections.

Mia, who is Deputy Minister of Lands, with assistance from Lryas Karim and Gerald Kazembe MCP’s Deputy Director of Research and Deputy Secretary General respectively proven that MCP’s stronghold in the Lower Shire is being controlled by Mia.

Meanwhile, the issue is coming at a time the Shire Valley has for some time been branded as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP’s) stronghold.

The by elections followed the vacancy that was created through the nullification of the election results by the court.

In the Lower Shire Mia has helped in the victory of Enock Chizuzu in Nsanje North and Kafandikhale Mandevana in Nsanje Central claiming seats that were previously DPPs.