Update: Mozambicans Voting in Nsanje By-Elections

By Ayamba Kandodo & Elijah Phompho

Voting at Chilumba Polling Centre in Nsanje Central Constituency has been suspended for close to an hour now over allegations that some candidates are ferrying Mozambicans to vote.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters have regrouped and positioned themselves in the strategic entry points leading to the centre.

On the other hand, UTM and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) monitors want the election at this centre to be suspended.

Meanwhile, MEC commissioner Arthur Nanthuru, MEC regional elections officer (South), King Norman Rudi, Nice officials and other leaders are engaging in a discussion to iron out the problem.

In related development, United Democratic Front (UDF ) candidate for Chikwawa East constituency Rodrick Khumbanyiwa says he has written the MEC informing the electoral body of some candidates who he claimed continued to campaign after the official close of the campaigning period for today’s election.

He also said supporters of other political parties smashed a vehicle that was going around, airing campaign messages for his candidacy.

Khumbanyiwa was speaking soon after casting his vote at Mitondo Primary School polling Center.

However, MEC Commissioner Dr. Jean Mathanga said the electoral body had not yet received such complaints.