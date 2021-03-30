UNIMA Students Laments Over Virtual Graduation

By Salomy Kandidziwa

Lilongwe, March 30, Mana: University of Malawi (UNIMA) student’s lament over UNIMA’s Council decision of hosting a virtual graduation salted for April 28, 2021.

The Council’s decision faces resistance from the final year students under UNIMA umbrella who believe the decision was saddening.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday in Lilongwe, one of the concerned students, Deborah Chinyanga said the news has come as a surprise to them.

“The news is saddening to me knowing that I have worked so hard to have this graduation and that we have a virtual graduation is not something I was expecting,” she hinted.

Chinyanga added that the Council’s decision was discriminating other students with supplementary exams as the council has decided to proceed with the graduation without including those with supplementary exams.

“It seems the Council is in a hurry to conduct the graduation without first hearing out our concerns and without waiting for the other students who are writing their supplementary exams,” she viewed.

Another concerned student, Blessings Nkopoliwa explained that having a virtual graduation was unreasonable and absurd when all other forms of gatherings are still happening.

“Everything seems to be going on normally in the country, gatherings are being conducted therefore the graduation ceremony shouldn’t be virtual,” he questioned.

Nkopoliwa added that the council should strengthen the Covid-19 measures during the graduation than having a virtual graduation.

Meanwhile, all finales under UNIMA umbrella are planning to draft a concrete petition to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) to reconsider the decision on virtual graduation.

The University of Malawi made the communication in a press statement that was released on March 29, 2021.

The statement said the first graduation for 2019/2020 will be held in the great hall in Zomba where only congregation staff and invited government officials shall be allowed.

“The congregation shall be blended virtual graduation ceremony where all grandaunts shall graduate in absentia,” the statement stated.

It said UNIMA has come upon this decision due to the gazetted preventive management and control measures of Covid-19.

“The ceremony will be live on you tube, Facebook and Chanco television and the university will communicate the links in due course,” the statement added.